K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $10,099,551.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,716 shares in the company, valued at $50,243,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $19,615,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.25. 10,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day moving average of $187.87. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $220.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.27.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.