K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Brink’s comprises approximately 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 50,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,156,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Brink’s stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.51. 5,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $93.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

