K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 6,000 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 16.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,430. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

