K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Shares in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Astronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Astronics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Astronics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Astronics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Astronics by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of ATRO stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $26.56. 3,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,638. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.07%. Astronics’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

