JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) Trading Up 0.5%

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and last traded at GBX 1,025 ($13.39), approximately 9,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 23,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,042.41.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

