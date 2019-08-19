JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gain Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

NYSE GCAP opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Gain Capital has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gain Capital will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 201,686 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,221,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

