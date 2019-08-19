JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $125.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,265,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,484,233. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $336.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $56,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.