JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $115.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.28.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $112.99 on Friday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,097,455 shares of company stock worth $321,872,581. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 24,441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 566,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152,577 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 384,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

