Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 639 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 44.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,893,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after buying an additional 895,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,597,000 after buying an additional 518,279 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameren by 63.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 940,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,648,000 after buying an additional 365,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,707,000 after buying an additional 279,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameren by 20.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,500,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,364,000 after buying an additional 250,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

In related news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $228,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $90,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.24. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $62.06 and a one year high of $77.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

