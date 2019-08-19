Joincoin Market Cap Hits $20,223.00 (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Joincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joincoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Joincoin has a total market capitalization of $20,223.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Coin Profile

J is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,327,870 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0 . Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

