John Wood Group’s (WG) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of John Wood Group to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 505 ($6.60) in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of John Wood Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 653.64 ($8.54).

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 433 ($5.66) on Friday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 379.90 ($4.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 495.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 490.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.08.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,868.36 ($3,748.02). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £3,952.66 ($5,164.85).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

