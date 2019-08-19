JMP Securities Cuts electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Price Target to $10.00

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised electroCore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut electroCore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.84. electroCore has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 90.27% and a negative net margin of 4,450.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $37,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in electroCore by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

