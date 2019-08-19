Jetcoin Reaches Market Cap of $229,640.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $229,640.00 and approximately $17,883.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00268267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.01338782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023815 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00094089 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,822,895 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

