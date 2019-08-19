iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 170,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 92,317 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 185,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.31. 328,401 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20.

