iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) shares rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.61, approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF)

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

