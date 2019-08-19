iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Shares Up 0.9%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.72, 1,034 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

