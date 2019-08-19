iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Trimmed by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 219,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,629,000 after purchasing an additional 44,447 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $189.58. 368,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,659. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

