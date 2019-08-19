iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.0% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,847,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.36. 137,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,392. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $303.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

