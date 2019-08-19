iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.1% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $58.67. 3,752,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

