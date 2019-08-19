iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of TLT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.61. The stock had a trading volume of 465,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $148.60.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

