IRISnet 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.17 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,008,282,922 coins and its circulating supply is 368,012,260 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

