IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$17.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of IPL Plastics stock opened at C$9.35 on Thursday. IPL Plastics has a 1 year low of C$7.97 and a 1 year high of C$13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $500.82 million and a P/E ratio of 333.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.00.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

