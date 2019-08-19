Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given a $28.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.82.

IOVA traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $19.98. 2,044,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,289. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 80,510 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,067.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 326,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

