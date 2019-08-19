Ioneer (ASX:INR) Stock Price Down 3%

Ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR)’s share price fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 2,296,468 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a market capitalization of $236.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.17.

In other Ioneer news, insider Alan Davies bought 384,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$50,337.27 ($35,700.19).

ioneer Ltd explores for mineral properties in North America. It focuses on developing the 100% owned Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd is based in North Sydney, Australia.

