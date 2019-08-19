Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Set at $30.00 by B. Riley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) has been given a $30.00 price target by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

INVH stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 124.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $28.64.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,008,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 296.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

