Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.59

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and traded as low as $12.73. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 2,604 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

