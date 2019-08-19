Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.06, 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 384.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter.

