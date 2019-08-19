Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.14. 1,647,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,599,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

