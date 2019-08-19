Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 2,078 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 217,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 149,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 136,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 41,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

SPYD stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

