Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.82. 136,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.26. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $381.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.