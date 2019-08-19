Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 465 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,320,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,228,000 after buying an additional 190,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares in the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,230,000 after purchasing an additional 310,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,207,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,070,000 after purchasing an additional 195,579 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. 57,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,676. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

