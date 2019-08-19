Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) VP Sells 5,801 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

YUM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,274. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average is $104.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,169,000 after purchasing an additional 452,824 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,573,858,000 after purchasing an additional 338,339 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,525,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Longbow Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

