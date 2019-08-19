Insider Selling: Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $511,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W.H. Baird Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Friday, July 19th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 9,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $891,360.00.

On Monday, July 15th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 6,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $564,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 4,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $316,000.00.

On Friday, June 21st, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $152,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 877,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,685. Elastic NV has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Elastic from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elastic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,235,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $584,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 122.2% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $239,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.