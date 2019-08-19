Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 3,475 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amazon.com stock traded up $23.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,816.12. 2,816,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,903.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,816.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a market capitalization of $878.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 88.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

