Insider Buying: General Electric (NYSE:GE) VP Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE) VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GE traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,361,424. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10,516.0% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

