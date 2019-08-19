Insider Buying: General Electric (NYSE:GE) VP Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE) VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
GE traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,361,424. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10,516.0% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
