Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 718,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,049% from the previous session’s volume of 13,950 shares.The stock last traded at $1.05 and had previously closed at $0.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Industrial Services of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDSA)

Industrial Services of America, Inc buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass.

