ICON One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.59 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. ICON has a market capitalization of $102.22 million and $12.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001948 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Allbit, Bitbns and Rfinex. During the last week, ICON has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00268148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.65 or 0.01333447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011263 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00093608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICON

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,453,304 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Allbit, Huobi, HitBTC, ABCC, Rfinex, IDEX, CoinTiger, Binance, COSS, OOOBTC, Hotbit, Bitbns, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.