I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDSY. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of I.D. Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of I.D. Systems stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. I.D. Systems has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

In other news, CEO Chris Adams Wolfe bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,231.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in I.D. Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,062,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in I.D. Systems in the first quarter valued at $103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in I.D. Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in I.D. Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 511,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in I.D. Systems by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

