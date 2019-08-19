Hydro Protocol (HOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $46,726.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $46,726.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, DDEX and HADAX. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.65 or 0.04798376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HADAX, Bgogo and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.