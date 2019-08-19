Huon Aquaculture Group (ASX:HUO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd (ASX:HUO)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$4.45 ($3.16) and last traded at A$4.45 ($3.16), approximately 36,445 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 66,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.50 ($3.19).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.65. The firm has a market cap of $388.65 million and a PE ratio of 15.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

About Huon Aquaculture Group (ASX:HUO)

Huon Aquaculture Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, hatches, farms, processes, markets, and sells Atlantic salmon and ocean trout in Australia. It also exports its products internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Dover, Australia. Huon Aquaculture Group Limited is a subsidiary of Surveyors Investments Pty Ltd.

