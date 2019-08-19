Huobi Token (HT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $51.19 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $246.77 million and approximately $51.19 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.94 or 0.00046134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.08 or 0.04786583 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000919 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,200 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

