Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.87

Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 194857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Hudson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Hudson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Company Profile (NYSE:HUD)
Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.
Featured Article: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.