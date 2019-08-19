Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.87

Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 194857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Hudson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Hudson had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $509.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Hudson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Hudson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

