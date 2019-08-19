Huber Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,983,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $125.27. 2,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average is $129.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

