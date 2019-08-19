Huber Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 393,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 240,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 613,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,685,000 after buying an additional 54,960 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.57. 203,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

