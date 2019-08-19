Huber Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,094 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,215,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.27. 2,558,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,599,076. The company has a market capitalization of $213.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

