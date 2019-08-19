Huber Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 7,100.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 2,271.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. 6,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,954. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49.

