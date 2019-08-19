Huber Financial Advisors LLC Has $34.52 Million Stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF accounts for approximately 15.0% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $34,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,753,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the second quarter worth $413,000.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

Shares of BMV:BNDX traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $58.91. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12-month low of $960.00 and a 12-month high of $1,056.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.