Huber Financial Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 28.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 60,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 31.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 52,528 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 129,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 7,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523,506. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,708,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

