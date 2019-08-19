HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report sales of $5.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $5.75 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $4.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $24.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.86 million, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $32.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.77% and a negative net margin of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of HTGM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 151,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 169,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

