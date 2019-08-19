HTC CORP/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:HTCKF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

HTC CORP/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:HTCKF)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92, approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23.

HTC CORP/S GDR REGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTCKF)

HTC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, processes, and sells smart mobile devices in Taiwan and internationally. It offers PDA phones, smartphones, and handheld and virtual reality devices. The company also provides marketing, repair, and after sales services; online/download media services; smart mobile devices examination and technique consultation services; and building cleaning services, as well as human resources management services.

